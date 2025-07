22 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A ballistic missile launched Tuesday morning at Israel by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was intercepted by air defenses, the Israel Defense Forces said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the attack, which set off warning sirens in numerous towns across central Israel, sending hundreds of thousands of people to shelters in the pre-dawn attack.

The Houthis later issued a statement claiming responsibility for firing the missile, saying it targeted Ben Gurion Airport.