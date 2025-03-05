Iran plans to build 150 km of roads in year

Iran plans to inaugurate 150 km of new roads across the country by March, 2026, the head of Iran’s transport infrastructure development company said.

According to head of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company Houshang Bazvand, the Iranian government is also set to begin construction on 7 new expressway projects totaling nearly 360 km in partnership with the private sector.

The projects involve an investment of $2.2 bln, with over half provided by private firms.

Bazvand said this is the third project launched this year, alongside segments of the Urmia-Tabriz and Arak-Shazand-Khorramabad routes. So far, a total of $420 mln has been invested in the three projects.

The Pardis-Haraz freeway is intended to relieve traffic congestion in the eastern corridor of Tehran Province.