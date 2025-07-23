Hamas says talks amid blockade in Gaza pointless

Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya has said that further talks on a ceasefire in Gaza are pointless among the continuing blockade of the enclave.

"There is no sense in continuing talks amid the blockade, genocide and starvation among out children, women, and people in the Gaza Strip," Khalil al-Hayya said.

According to him, an urgent delivery of food and medicine to our people will be a real confirmation of the expediency of further negotiations.

Al-Hayya criticized the idea of airdropping aid to Gaza, noting that "five airdropped deliveries equal to a small truck."

On July 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli delegation to leave Qatar, where the Gaza settlement talks had been held since July 6. One the same day, the U.S. decided to withdraw its negotiators from Doha as well.