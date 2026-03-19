Two-thirds of Americans support ceasefire negotiations with Iran

A new YouGov poll demonstrates a rise in pacifist sentiment in the American society: 66% of citizens want US-Iranian negotiations. At the same time, President Donald Trump is not yet inclined to end the country’s involvement in the Iran war.

The US company YouGov conducted a two-day survey on the US attitude towards the Iran war. Respondents were asked to express their opinion on whether Washington currently needs ceasefire negotiations with Tehran.

The poll results showed that two out of three Americans support the start of peace talks between the US and Iran, 66% supported this scenario. Only 15% of respondents opposed the diplomatic process and favored continuing the war.