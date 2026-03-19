Modi condemns blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in conversation with Pezeshkian

The Indian leader called the Iranian President to discuss the cessation of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the damage to energy facilities in the Persian Gulf during the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The press service of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via his social media accounts, reported on the Indian leader's morning telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The topic of their conversation was the damage to energy infrastructure and the blockade of the Persian Gulf during the Iran war.

Narendra Modi congratulated Pezeshkian on the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the onset of the spring holiday of Nowruz. In this regard, he expressed hope that the holiday would be a time of stabilization in the Middle East.