Vestnik Kavkaza

FC Akhmat continues unbeaten streak by defeating FC Rostov

FC Akhmat continues unbeaten streak by defeating FC Rostov
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Before their match against RFPL leader Krasnodar, FC Akhmat defeated their neighbor, FC Rostov, in the 22nd round of the Russian Football Championship.

For the 6th time in the current Russian Football Championship season, FC Akhmat Grozny won. Today, the club hosted FC Rostov at Akhmat Arena and won with a score 1-0.

The outcome of the match was decided by a goal scored by Egas Cacintura in the first half, in the 33rd minute. In the second half, a clash between players from both teams resulted in the urgent hospitalization of FC Akhmat's Miroslav Bogosavac.

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