Iran and Oman discuss Middle East escalation

A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman, Abbas Araghchi and Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced.

The situation in the Middle East was the central topic of the discussion.

"During a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi confirmed the continuation of consultations and clarified Iran's position on events in the region",

the ministry stated.

Oman previously acted as a mediator in recent US-Iran talks. The Omani Foreign Minister had earlier noted that the USA made a grave mistake by allowing itself to be drawn into a war with Iran, adding that Washington and Israel would not achieve their desired outcome through such means.