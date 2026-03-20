Azerbaijan and UAE scale back mutual investments in 2025

Azerbaijan and the UAE reduced cross-investments in 2025, with total flows falling to just over $700 million, according to Central Bank of Azerbaijan data.

Azerbaijani investments in the UAE economy declined by 28% last year, with the UAE's share in Azerbaijan's overall investment structure falling from 26% to 13%. Total Azerbaijani investments in the UAE amounted to $329 million.

The UAE's investments in Azerbaijan's economy, in turn, totaled over $400 million in 2025, showing a 17% decrease compared to the previous year. The UAE's share in Azerbaijan's foreign investment inflows dropped from 7% to 6%.

However, in the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's economy saw a 19% increase in total investment compared to the same period last year.