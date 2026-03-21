UK submarine arrives in Strait of Hormuz

The UK nuclear submarine HMS Anson has arrived in the Arabian Sea amid concerns over possible US military action against Iran, according to UK media.

The Daily Mail reported that the submarine departed Perth, Australia, on March 6 and reached the northern Arabian Sea. It is currently positioned in the Strait of Hormuz.

The deployment follows the UK government's approval for the United States to use British military bases for strikes against Iranian targets.

The HMS Anson is armed with land-attack Tomahawk Block IV missiles, capable of striking targets up to 1,600 kilometers away, as well as heavy Spearfish torpedoes, according to media reports.