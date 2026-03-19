Trump mulls Kharg Island takeover to force Iran to open strait - report

The U.S. administration is considering plans to occupy or blockade Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump can't end the war, at least on his terms, until he breaks Iran's chokehold on shipping through the strait, according to the sources.

But an operation to take over Kharg Island, which sits 15 miles offshore and processes 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, could put U.S. troops more directly in the line of fire.

Thus, such an operation would only be launched after the U.S. military further degrades Iran's military capacity around the Strait of Hormuz.

"We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations," a source said.

Such an operation, if approved, would also require more troops. Three different Marine units are on their way to the region. The White House and the Pentagon are considering sending even more troops soon, a U.S. official said.