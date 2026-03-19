US and Israel launch new strikes on Natanz nuclear facility

The United States and Israel launched an attack on the Natanz uranium-enrichment facility this morning, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the publication, the strike was carried out on the morning of March 21. Iran's nuclear energy organization of the Islamic Republic conducted measurements and reported that no spread of radiation contamination was detected. It was also noted that the lives and health of residents in adjacent areas are not threatened.

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the strike by the U.S. and Israel on its nuclear facility in Natanz, no increase in radiation levels has been detected.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported," the agency said.

The Natanz facility was one of the main targets in the previous 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June, which the U.S. eventually joined, and has also been targeted during the ongoing fighting.