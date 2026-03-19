US President doesn't want ceasefire in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not support a ceasefire in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

“We could have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side," Trump said.

He claimed that the U.S. is “getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.”

The U.S. leader also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz “will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it - The United States does not!”