Pezeshkian stresses need for new security structure in Middle East

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for an Islamic security structure to replace the foreign presence in Middle East and preserve the region’s security and stability.

According to him, Iran is ready to resolve all problems with its neighbors, proposing to form a security structure comprising Muslim states in the Middle East to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

"We do not need the presence of foreigners in the region; through the cooperation among Islamic countries, we can establish the 'Islamic Council of the Middle East' and regulate our security, economic, cultural, and political relations within this framework," Pezeshkian said.

He reiterated that “we are not seeking chaos in the region,” warning against “falling into the traps designed for us by our enemies.”