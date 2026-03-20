Iran war will last until mid-April, Hakan Fidan says

The Turkish Foreign Minister outlined the results of the talks with his counterparts from the Persian Gulf states. The region believes the Iranian war has reached its midpoint.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who recently returned from a trip to the Persian Gulf states, spoke about Turkish and Arab expectations for the end of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Fidan noted that the general consensus so far is that the Iranian war will last approximately two to three weeks. Fidan and his colleagues from the Persian Gulf states also agreed that the decisive factor in ending the war will be the US's refusal to continue military operations.