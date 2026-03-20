IRGC strikes Dimona Nuclear Research Center in southern Israel

Iranian, Israeli, and Arab media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successfully struck the southern Israeli city of Dimona, home to the Dimona Nuclear Research Center, a key facility in Israel's nuclear program.

According to Iranian state television, the attack was carried out in retaliation for Israel's strike on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

Israeli media reported 39 casualties from Iranian missiles, 12 traffic accidents caused by the strike, and air raid alerts in Yeruham and Arava.

The Arab news channel Al Araby reported that one of the missiles struck a building in Dimona, causing its collapse, and that missiles targeted several facilities at the Nuclear Research Center south of Dimona in the Negev Desert.