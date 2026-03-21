Turkish citizens killed in helicopter crash in Qatar

A military helicopter crashed in Qatari territorial waters early on March 22, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on social media.

There were seven people on board. Rescue teams have recovered six bodies, and a search is underway for the last missing person.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Türkiye's Ministry of Defense confirmed that one Turkish soldier and two employees of the Turkish company ASELSAN were among those killed.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction.

The exact cause will be established during an investigation to be conducted by Qatari authorities.