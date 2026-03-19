UAE, 21 other countries call on Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz

The UAE has organized a multilateral diplomatic appeal to the Islamic Republic of Iran demanding an end to missile and drone attacks on civilian targets in the Persian Gulf.

Today, the Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates issued a collective statement from 22 countries calling on Iran to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and cease attacks on civilian energy facilities in the Persian Gulf.

In addition to the UAE, the statement was also signed by Bahrain, which suffered from Iranian strikes, 15 European countries – the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Estonia; and five countries from other regions: Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Korea, and Japan.