Media reports data on US losses in war against Iran

Since the U.S. war with Iran began in late February, 232 U.S. service members have been wounded, with the “vast majority” of them sustaining minor injuries, a U.S. defense official told The Hill.

More than 200 of them have returned to duty, the official said.

The figure is an update as the Pentagon said last week that about 140 U.S. service members have been wounded in the war with Iran.

The tally of the injuries comes as President Trump is weighing whether to deploy troops on the ground in Iran and as the Pentagon has dispatched thousands more Marines and at least three more warships to the U.S. Central Command area, which oversees U.S. military operations in the region. They will join more than 50,000 U.S. forces in the area.

The U.S. military has continued to bombard Iranian missile and drone stockpiles and the country’s navy assets - carrying out over 7,800 strikes since the start of the war.