Iran has no intention to fight with neighbors, Masoud Pezeshkian says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran does not want to draw the Persian Gulf countries into the Iranian war. He also called on BRICS to act independently regarding US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with missiles and drones during the three-week Iran War via social media. In Arabic, he assured the authorities of these countries that Tehran does not want to fight them.

"To the Islamic peoples and our dear neighbors: you are our brothers, and we do not intend to conflict with you,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian wrote.