Khamenei denies role in attacks on Oman and Turkey

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said attacks against Turkey and Oman were not carried out by Iran or its allied forces.
Those were “false flag” incidents used by Iran’s enemy to “sow discord among neighbours, and it may occur in other countries as well”, he claimed.
In a statement read on Iranian television on Friday, Mojtaba Khamenei praised the steadfastness of the Iranian people marking Nowruz, which he said ushered in the year of a “resistance economy under national unity and national security”.