Vestnik Kavkaza

Khamenei denies role in attacks on Oman and Turkey

Khamenei denies role in attacks on Oman and Turkey
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said attacks against ​Turkey ​and ⁠Oman were not carried ​out by ​Iran ⁠or its allied forces.

Those were “false flag” incidents used by Iran’s enemy to “sow discord among neighbours, and it may occur in other countries as well”, he claimed.

In a statement read on Iranian television on Friday, Mojtaba Khamenei  praised the steadfastness of the Iranian people marking Nowruz, which he said ushered in ‌the year of a “resistance economy under national unity and national security”.

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