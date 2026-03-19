Khamenei denies role in attacks on Oman and Turkey

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said attacks against ​Turkey ​and ⁠Oman were not carried ​out by ​Iran ⁠or its allied forces.

Those were “false flag” incidents used by Iran’s enemy to “sow discord among neighbours, and it may occur in other countries as well”, he claimed.

In a statement read on Iranian television on Friday, Mojtaba Khamenei praised the steadfastness of the Iranian people marking Nowruz, which he said ushered in ‌the year of a “resistance economy under national unity and national security”.