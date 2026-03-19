Vestnik Kavkaza

US President admits possibility of quick end to operation against Iran

Дональд Трамп
© Photo: the White House website

U.S. President Donald Trump has admitted the possibility of a quick end to the military operation against Iran.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to <…> Iran," Trump said.

He mentioned the destruction of the Islamic Republic’s missile capability, its defense industrial base, air force, navy, and air defense systems among the US’ goals.

Furthermore, according to Trump, the U.S. hopes to deprive Iran of the ability to acquire nuclear weapons, as well as provide protection "at the highest level" to its allies in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

455 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.