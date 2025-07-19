U.S. leader talks about relations with Russian president

U.S. President Donald Trump said during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer he and Russian President Vladimir Putin always got along well.

"I've always gotten along with President Putin. I had a great relationship with him...I was very tough on Putin in one way, but we got along very well," Trump said.

For now, according to him, Ukraine settlement talks haven’t made any meaningful progress. The U.S. leader said he hoped it is still possible to find a solution through diplomacy.

"It's very late down the process, so I'm disappointed," Trump said.

Earlier, the U.S. President said he plans to reduce his 50-day deadline for an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict to "10 or 12 days" .