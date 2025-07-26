Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel reports elimination of Hamas deputy battalion commander

Israel reports elimination of Hamas deputy battalion commander
© Photo: IDF

The israeli military killed the deputy commander of a Hamas Battalion in the Gaza Strip, the IDF statement reads.

The deputy commander of the Hamas movement's Al-Furqan Battalion in the Gaza Strip was killed, the Israel Defense Forces report.

"The IDF attacked and killed the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion in the Hamas terrorist organization,”

– IDF informed.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, the killed deputy commander was responsible for combat support for the battalion and took part in organizing numerous Hamas attacks on IDF units in the enclave.

355 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.