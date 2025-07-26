Israel reports elimination of Hamas deputy battalion commander

The israeli military killed the deputy commander of a Hamas Battalion in the Gaza Strip, the IDF statement reads.

– IDF informed.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, the killed deputy commander was responsible for combat support for the battalion and took part in organizing numerous Hamas attacks on IDF units in the enclave.