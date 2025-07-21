Tehran rejects possibility of direct talks with Washington

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei has rejected the possibility of direct talks with the U.S. to resolve the crisis on Tehran’s nuclear program.

"No, it's out of the question," the diplomat replied to a journalist's question during a press conference.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear issue, mediated by Oman, ended this year without result due to the start of Israel's military operation against the country and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

At the same time, representatives of the European troika held talks with Tehran but were unable to mediate a new agreement on Iran's nuclear program.