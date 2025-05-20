Erdoğan discusses Gaza crisis with Starmer

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to the press service of the President of Türkiye.

Discussions focused on Gaza's escalating crisis, with Erdoğan warning the situation approaches humanitarian catastrophe levels.

The Turkish president noted Ankara's ongoing aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave's residents and support for peace initiatives, while welcoming London's plans for Palestinian recognition.

Last week, the UK authorities announced their intention to recognize Palestine. Paris also made a similar statement.