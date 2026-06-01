Trump says agrees with Israel, Hezbollah on ceasefire terms

The United States and Israel have agreed in principle on a ceasefire with Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah authorities, U.S. President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network account.

"I had a very productive call with [Israeli] Prime Minister Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said.

According to the U.S. leader, he had a very good call with Hezbollah through highly placed representatives, and they agreed that all shooting will stop.

Repeating his claim that Hezbollah and Israel had agreed to "stop shooting," Trump added: "Let's see how long that lasts - Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!"

Earlier, Tasnim reported that Tehran had stopped exchanging messages with Washington in protest against the escalation by Israel in Lebanon. The U.S. and Iran exchanged messages on the draft agreement providing for the extension of the ceasefire and the resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.