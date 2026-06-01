SOCAR set to operate BTC pipeline from July 1, 2026

SOCAR will operate Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from July 1, 2026, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Gio Cristofoli said.

He said that the process of transferring the operatorship of the BTC pipeline to SOCAR is continuing according to schedule.

“The contractual obligation execution date for this process is July 1, and we are acting in full accordance with that date," Gio Cristofoli said.

According to him, this is not bp’s exit from the asset, but the fulfillment of the contractual obligation. Extensive preparatory work has been carried out for SOCAR’s activities as an operator, he added.