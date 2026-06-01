Vestnik Kavkaza

EAEU to discuss all nuances related to Armenia by December - Peskov

EAEU to discuss all nuances related to Armenia by December - Peskov
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The quadripartite statement of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-countries anticipates that all the nuances related to the stay of Armenia in the union will be considered by December, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Relevant institutions of the countries will "report consideration of this issue" to the leaders," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"All that is to be discussed by December," Dmitry Peskov said.

After a meeting ​in Astana, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) called on Yerevan to hold a popular referendum on joining the EU, and to include an option of staying in the EAEU.

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