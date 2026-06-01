Moscow expects US-Iran dialogue to continue - Foreign Ministry

Russia is counting on ongoing dialogue between the United States and Iran to reach a comprehensive agreement, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said.

According to him, it is important that the U.S.-Iran truce continues, despite isolated incidents.

"We anticipate the continuation of dialogue between the Americans and Iranians to reach a final agreement. We are convinced of the need to maintain the situation on a political and diplomatic track, to prevent the collapse of negotiating efforts and a recurrence of military confrontation," Georgy Borisenko said.

The diplomat noted that a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the situation around Iran would give the peoples of the region a historic opportunity to begin building a new architecture of interstate relations.