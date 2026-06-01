Azerbaijan ready to expand Southern Gas Corridor

Azerbaijan is ready to increase gas supplies and expand the Southern Gas Corridor, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said at a session within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

"We are ready to supply more gas and are ready for expansion, but we will require cooperation and commitment from our European partners in the form of long-term gas purchase agreements and financing for this expansion project," Najaf said.

According to him, this requires long-term gas purchase agreements and financing for the SOCAR expansion project.

The SOCAR head noted that the geography of deliveries has expanded compared to last year. Currently, this includes not only Europe, Georgia, and Türkiye, but also Syria, where Azerbaijan also supplies gas.

Under current conditions, Azerbaijani gas is one of the most reliable sources of supply in the region, he stressed. Najaf noted that their partners are interested in additional gas volumes, which will be supplied on a sustainable basis.