Netanyahu warns Trump of possible strikes on Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that army troops will continue the ongoing offensive in southern Lebanon, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s talk of a ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah.

"I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and citizens, Israel will strike terror targets in Beirut. Our position remains unchanged,” Netanyahu said.

According to him, the Israeli army will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to cease attacks against each other.

Israeli media earlier said that Netanyahu and Trump spoke over the phone to discuss the situation in Lebanon and Iran. It came amid Israeli military escalation in Lebanon and hours after Netanyahu ordered the army to carry out airstrikes in the Lebanese capital Beirut.