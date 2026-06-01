Pashinyan plans to personally attend next EAEU summit

The resolution on the need for Yerevan to hold a referendum on choosing between membership either in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or the European Union, which was adopted by the leaders of four EAEU member states, is very balanced, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"Until Armenia officially applies for full EU membership, there is no real ground for a referendum," Pashinyan said.

At a campaign event in Sevan, he was asked by a reporter from Izvestia about whether he plans to attend the next EAEU leaders meeting himself.

"Of course," Pashinyan said.

The Astana summit on May 28-29 was attended by Armenia's Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Pashinyan said he communicated this fact to his counterparts long before the meeting convened.