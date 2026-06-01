EU may impose sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft - report

The European Union is considering imposing new restrictive measures against Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft as part of preparations for the 21st sanctions package, Politico reported, citing documents related to negotiations on sanctions policy.

According to the publication, proposals regarding new sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft are being discussed during preparations for the next EU sanctions package. However, no final decision on the new measures has yet been made.

The publication notes that the European Commission may present proposals for the 21st sanctions package as early as next week.

According to the report, the EU is unlikely to include a full ban on Russian oil and restrictions on maritime services related to its transportation in the 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

The main focus in preparing the new sanctions package is on adjusting the existing price cap mechanism for Russian oil. In particular, EU countries are discussing the possibility of maintaining the current oil price cap level.

However, proposals for a full ban on Russian oil and maritime services restrictions do not yet have sufficient support among EU member states and are therefore unlikely to be implemented as part of the new sanctions package.