Russian aircraft could account for up to 100 percent of fleet - UAC

Russian-made aircraft are capable of accounting for more than 50% and even up to 100% of Russia’s aircraft fleet, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said.

"Russia is a great aviation power. Nowhere else do people love aviation the way they do in our country. Therefore, our aircraft can account for 50%, 70%, and even 100% of the fleet. If patriotism, common sense, and economic efficiency align, 50% is not the limit," Vadim Badekha said.

He also highlighted the current scale and pace of work on the civilian aircraft lineup. In his opinion, the development of civilian aircraft manufacturing is becoming a driver of growth for the entire machine-building industry, TASS reported.

Earlier, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky said that over the next decade the share of Russian-made aircraft in the carrier’s fleet could reach 50%.