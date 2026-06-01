Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump says talks with Iran proceeding at rapid pace

Trump says talks with Iran proceeding at rapid pace
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said that consultations with Iran are proceeding "at a rapid pace."

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim said earlier in the day that in protests against Israel’s continuing operations in Lebanon, Iran is suspending indirect talks and exchanges of messages with U.S. representatives on a draft agreement providing for the ceasefire extension and the resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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