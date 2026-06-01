Upgraded Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be opened today

Today, an event will be held at the Akhalkalaki railway and logistics complex in Georgia to mark the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line following its modernization, according to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

On May 18 in Baku, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Mariam Kvrivishvili signed the Protocol of the 41st meeting of the Coordination Council for the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and construction of the railway section from Marabda to the border of Türkiye (Kartsakhi).

In 2024, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC carried out modernization works on the 184-km section of the line passing through Georgia. The project covered 13 railway stations, 55 bridges, eight traction substations, 320 buildings, and various engineering structures, including bridges, overpasses, and crossings. Within the framework of the project, a 30.3-km new railway line, a wheelset replacement station, and rehabilitation and reconstruction works were carried out.