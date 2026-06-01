Hezbollah ready for immediate full ceasefire with Israel - report

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has told the U.S. administration that Hezbollah is prepared for a full and immediate ceasefire with Israel, and that he would guarantee its implementation, Axios reported, citing Berri's top adviser Ali Hamdan.

"I called the U.S. ambassador to Beirut, Michel Issa, on Sunday and told him on behalf of Speaker Berri that Hezbollah will be ready to totally commit to a comprehensive ceasefire, and we are ready to guarantee it," Hamdan said.

Berri proposed a ceasefire on the ground, in the air and at sea, under which Israel would also commit to halting the demolition of houses in southern Lebanon, said the report.

According to the report, U.S. officials have told Berri they do not think Netanyahu would agree, citing a source with knowledge.

U.S. and Israeli officials question whether Berri can actually guarantee Hezbollah's compliance, though he is seen as one of the most powerful Shia politicians in Lebanon and has close links to Hezbollah, said the report.

Tasnim reported Monday that Tehran had suspended the exchange of messages with Washington through the mediators in protest over Israel's actions in Lebanon.