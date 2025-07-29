Dairy plant catches fire in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a large-scale fire at a dairy plant in Uralsk, with rescuers responding to a high-priority call.

The flames engulfed the roofs of two workshops: one containing refrigeration equipment with finished products and the other housing ice cream production machinery.

The total area of the fire reached about 3,000 square meters. The fire has been localized, but strong winds complicated extinguishing efforts. Rescuers continue working to completely eliminate the flames.

No casualties have been reported.