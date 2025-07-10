Russian President calls UAE friendly country

The UAE is a friendly country for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in the Kremlin with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow attaches particular importance to relations with Abu Dhabi.

"I am very glad to see you back in the Russian capital. We attach special importance to our relations with the UAE, which is a friendly country for us",

Vladimir Putin said.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in turn, noted the rapid development of UAE-Russia ties and expressed hope that trade turnover with Russia could double in the next 5 years.

Let us recall that the UAE President arrived in Moscow today. Following the meeting with Vladimir Putin, it is planned to sign bilateral documents.