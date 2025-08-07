Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Donald Trump and Nikol Pashinyan

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts regarding the meeting held in Washington between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
The First VP noted that the three leaders signed a Joint Declaration and initialed the peace agreement in Washington yesterday, marking a significant step toward a final peace agreement.
She congratulated Azerbaijani people on this occasion.
"May there always be peace! May Allah grant mercy to the heroic sons who reached the peak of martyrdom in the liberation of our lands! May Almighty Allah always protect our beloved Azerbaijan!" Mehriban Aliyeva said.