Russia and Iran negotiating on small modular NPPs - Rosatom CEO

Russia is holding talks with Iran on the construction of small modular nuclear power plants (NPP) on its territory, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said.

According to him, in early 2025 Iran suggested that the agenda of cooperation in nuclear energy with Russia be expanded by adding the construction of small modular nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic to the discussion.

"Such negotiations are underway," Alexey Likhachev said.

The Rosatom CEO expressed hope that sooner or later such agreements will be concluded.