Putin’s advisor hails White House meeting as important day of diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special advisor, Kirill Dmitriev, hailed Monday’s talks in Washington as an “important day of diplomacy.”

“An important day of diplomacy today with the focus on Lasting Peace not a Temporary Ceasefire,” Kirill Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev, who is also the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, was emphasizing Moscow’s opposition to any short-term ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump held a multilateral meeting on resolving the Ukraine conflict in Washington. The talks involved Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the British and Italian PMs, the German Chancellor, the Finnish President, as well as the European Commission President and the NATO Secretary General.

In addition, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to brief him on the talks. Their conversation lasted around 40 minutes.