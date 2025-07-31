Türkiye to train Syrian commandos

Türkiye will train units of the Syrian Defense Ministry in order to create a new army, Syrian media reported.

Under the recently signed bilateral agreement, Syrian servicemen will soon arrive in Türkiye for commando and infantry training led by Turkish military instructors, Syria.tv confirmed.

Sources indicate that Türkiye plans to establish a military academy and a sergeant school in Syria, following models previously implemented in Somalia and Libya, enabling Syrian soldiers to train both in Türkiye and in their own country.