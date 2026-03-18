Russian Foreign Ministry comments on attack on Bushehr NPP

Russia strongly condemns the missile strike on the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We strongly condemn the reckless and wholly unacceptable missile strike carried out within the inner perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant just a few short metres away from an operational power unit," Zakharova said.

She stressed that Russia has repeatedly warned Israel and the United States against creating threats to the lives of Russian personnel at the site, stressing that such actions are absolutely unacceptable.

Zakharova urged both countries to halt attacks on nuclear infrastructure, which create real risks of a radiological and environmental disaster on a regional scale.

The spokesperson called on all parties involved in the conflict to work toward an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions, adding that continued hostilities could lead to "unprecedented ramifications" for all of the Middle East, including in the nuclear sphere.