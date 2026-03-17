Iran asks Afghanistan and Pakistan to end conflict

Iran has urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic means to resolve their ongoing tensions, expressing concern over the escalating conflict between the two neighbors.

In a statement issued by the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry press service, spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasized the need for dialogue to prevent further escalation.

Baghaei also expressed deep sorrow over the casualties and destruction resulting from recent attacks on Kabul, noting that Afghanistan has suffered significant losses.

He confirmed Iran's readiness to offer any necessary assistance to help ease tensions and resolve differences between the two countries.