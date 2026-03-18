IAEA reports on consequences of Bushehr NPP strike

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, which came under attack earlier this week, suffered only insignificant damage, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

According to the IAEA, a small building housing a laboratory on the power plant's premises could have been damaged in the attack.

"The reactors have not been affected and there are no casualties," Grossi said.

He said he received information about the nuclear power plant's condition from Iran and Russia. In particular, these countries said that the attack was carried out by a drone. IAEA specialists are yet unable to assess the damage on their own.

"Any attack on any nuclear facility must always be avoided," Grossi said.

The IAEA later issued a statement saying that one building was fully destroyed as a result of the attack.