Riyadh meeting participants urge Iran to stop attacks on Persian Gulf states

The foreign ministers of the 12 Arab and Islamic countries, who met in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, described Iran’s strikes on Arab countries of the Persian Gulf as unjustified, and urged it to stop attacks in a joint communique.

"Iran’s strikes on the Persian Gulf countries cannot be justified in any way. They are targeting civil infrastructure and residential districts. Tehran must immediately stop these attacks," the document reads.

Participants of the Riyadh meeting also confirmed that Arab countries of the Persian Gulf "have the right to defend themselves".

In addition, the sides agreed to "continue cooperation with the goal of stopping the Iranian aggression."

The talks were attended by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Turkey.