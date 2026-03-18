Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz Bayram

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev extended his congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

The head of state wished everyone good health, happiness, and success.

He recalled that Novruz, with its ancient roots in the land of Azerbaijan, is a sacred legacy passed down from our great ancestors to present generations. For many centuries, this cherished holiday has been an integral part of their national mindset, making a special contribution to the formation of our cultural values.

"Our people’s optimism, boundless love of nature, high moral standards, and brightest dreams for the future are fully embodied in the rich traditions of Novruz," Ilham Aliyev said.

Preserving the traditions of Novruz from external influences, enabling them to endure the test of time, and keeping them alive to this day are among the valuable contributions of the Azerbaijani people to their glorious history, he noted.

"As a treasure of high human qualities and profound spirituality, the Novruz holiday, as a valuable example of the world’s cultural heritage, continues to be celebrated in every corner of our homeland with folk festivities, in accordance with traditions preserved in the people’s memory for centuries," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed confidence that the refreshing atmosphere of spring will further strengthen the Azerbaijani people's resolve to build their future in line with their aspirations, and that they will transform our ancient homeland, which has regained its freedom thanks to their determination, into a place of beauty under clear skies.

"May the upcoming Novruz holiday fill your hearts with light, bring you a joyful spring mood, and usher peace, prosperity, and abundant sustenance into your homes," Ilham Aliyev said.

Yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the returning residents in Khanoba village of the Khojavend district. The head of state lit the Novruz bonfire together with the village residents.