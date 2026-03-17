US entry rules tighten for Georgian citizens

The USA is introducing a financial requirement for Georgian citizens traveling for tourism or business purposes, according to media reports.

From April 2, visitors will be required to pay a deposit ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 prior to entry.

The funds will be refunded if the visitor departs on time and complies with all visa regulations. In case of violation, the money will be retained by the US government.

In addition to Georgia, the new measure applies to 49 other countries, primarily located in Africa and Asia. The change is part of broader efforts to combat illegal immigration