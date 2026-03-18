Qatar's Foreign Ministry warns of global threat to energy security

Spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majed al-Ansari condemned Israel for targeting South Pars, noting that the Iranian gasfield is an extension of Qatar’s North Field.

The attack marks “a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region”, he said in a statement shared on social media.

“Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region & its environment,” al-Ansari said.

According to him, Qatar reiterates, as they have repeatedly emphasized, the necessity of avoiding the targeting of vital facilities.